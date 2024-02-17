Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 24,653 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $143.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.58. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

