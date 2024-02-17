Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 21,377 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 274.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 209,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 153,877 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 134.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 45,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 440,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

