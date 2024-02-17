Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,457 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart Stock Down 1.5 %

Copart stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

