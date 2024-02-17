Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 174,867 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,867 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery
In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
