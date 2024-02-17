Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 174,867 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,867 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

