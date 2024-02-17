Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Director Sells C$19,200.00 in Stock

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Free Report) Director Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$19,200.00.
Mark Alan Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total transaction of C$19,229.60.
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$20,180.00.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$19,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 3,032 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$14,617.58.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$19,261.20.
