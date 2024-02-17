QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QDEL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 5.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $41.76 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.