QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QDEL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of QDEL opened at $41.76 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85.
QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QuidelOrtho
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.