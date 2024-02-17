Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.23.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

