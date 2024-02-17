Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.1 %

KWR traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $202.83. 106,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,281. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $138.67 and a 12 month high of $221.94. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 224.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.66 and its 200-day moving average is $177.98.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

About Quaker Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,424,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,264,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,261,000 after buying an additional 90,470 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,999,000 after buying an additional 80,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

