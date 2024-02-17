Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 18.6 %

Shares of QUAD opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 184.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 239,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 365.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 223,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 253.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Articles

