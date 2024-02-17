QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 146,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,722,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE IRM opened at $67.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.