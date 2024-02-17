QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 201,558 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 204,848 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 194,320 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 110,146 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

