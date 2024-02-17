QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $9.42 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 301,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 273.1% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 36.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 701,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $30.44 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

