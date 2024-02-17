QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 502,722 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 502,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,889 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 951.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 206,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 186,979 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 89,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.