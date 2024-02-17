QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $217.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

