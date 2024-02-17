QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,955 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Shell by 90.3% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Shell by 87.5% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 88,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

