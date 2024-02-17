QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 378,949 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 378,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MGM Resorts International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.55 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

