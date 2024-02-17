QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 27,150 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $650.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $673.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $590.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.13.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

