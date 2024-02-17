QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIG opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HIG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

