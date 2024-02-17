PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

