PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.31.

PHM stock opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,960,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

