PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.10. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

