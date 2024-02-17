Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

