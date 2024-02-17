Prudential PLC Sells 6,920 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after acquiring an additional 782,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.30 and a 12 month high of $315.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.81. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.