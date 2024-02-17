Prudential PLC Sells 2,445 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG opened at $180.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.36. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

