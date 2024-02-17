Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

TRV stock opened at $217.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $219.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

