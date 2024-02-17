Prudential PLC Purchases 6,259 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prudential PLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,756,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,634,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,404,000 after purchasing an additional 596,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $309.08 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

