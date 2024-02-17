Prudential PLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,987 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 353,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

