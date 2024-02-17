Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 862.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,470 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.10% of Bank OZK worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $42.65 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

