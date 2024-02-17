PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 14,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $734,259.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,129.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,253 shares of company stock worth $11,856,409 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

