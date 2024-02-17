PPL (NYSE:PPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.63.

PPL stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

