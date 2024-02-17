PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Lifted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,881,339.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $958,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. Raymond James cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $44.29 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.77%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

