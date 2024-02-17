Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Releases Earnings Results

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter.

Portsmouth Square Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRSI opened at $7.00 on Friday. Portsmouth Square has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.

Portsmouth Square Company Profile

Portsmouth Square, Inc owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

