PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cummins worth $29,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,741 shares of company stock worth $3,081,336. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $266.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.58. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $269.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

