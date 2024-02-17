PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $43.31 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $43,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $432.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

