Plan Group Financial LLC Purchases 17,470 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. 3,897,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,152. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

