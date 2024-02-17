Plan Group Financial LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 120.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $459.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,759. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $462.74. The company has a market capitalization of $367.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.08 and its 200 day moving average is $417.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

