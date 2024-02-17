Plan Group Financial LLC Buys 46,024 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,628,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,270,000 after purchasing an additional 139,522 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,361 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,016,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 688,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,247,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,190,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,349,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

