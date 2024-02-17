Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CFO Haley F. Aman Sells 17,926 Shares of Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $45,890.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,536 shares in the company, valued at $820,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $154.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 750.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 435,926 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 334,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.