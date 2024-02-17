Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CFO Haley F. Aman Sells 17,926 Shares of Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $45,890.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,536 shares in the company, valued at $820,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Pixelworks Stock Performance
Shares of PXLW stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $154.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PXLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Institutional Trading of Pixelworks
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 750.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 435,926 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 334,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
