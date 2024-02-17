Piper Sandler Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $72.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.89. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $182,051.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,640.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,873. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

