Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 637 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Down 0.7 %

PNR opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.