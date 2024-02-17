Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 27,443 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,443 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLBE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Global-e Online Price Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.19. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

