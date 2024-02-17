Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 176 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $89.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ACM shares. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.