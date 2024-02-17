Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

LLYVA opened at $35.91 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 over the last ninety days.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

