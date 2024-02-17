Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
LLYVA opened at $35.91 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
