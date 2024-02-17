Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $240.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.