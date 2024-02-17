Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $228.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

