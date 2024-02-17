Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $158,000 in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $281,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,390,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,633,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,460 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Several research firms have commented on AQN. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

