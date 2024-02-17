Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

NYSE:A opened at $134.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.72 and its 200 day moving average is $122.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

