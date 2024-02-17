Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,652 shares of company stock valued at $32,246,122 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.34.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $252.75 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

