Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE OXY opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.