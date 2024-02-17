Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 56,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,594 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

